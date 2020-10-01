How delightful to have such a well-qualified candidate as Mary Hudson to support for Skagit County commissioner.
Mary’s years as a Mount Vernon City councilwoman mean that she is well-versed in the workings of local government. Her long tenure as key staff in a local ag and retail business shows that she understands the needs and struggles of local business. Her service on the Board of the Skagit Farm Bureau gives her a deep understanding of our uniquely diversified agricultural economy and the challenges faced by our farmers.
Mary is committed to transparency and accountability in county government. The long history of the county’s rivalry with its own cities has been an obstacle to finding solutions to difficult problems like our affordable housing crisis and rising homelessness. Mary brings the skills needed to work collaboratively with all levels of government in Skagit to get problems solved.
Mary is known for her careful research, her willingness to listen to all sides of a question and her skills in working hard for the people of Skagit. Our family of voters is proud to support her for Skagit County commissioner.
Christie Stewart Stein
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.