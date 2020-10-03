Mary Hudson is the right fit for Skagit County board of commissioners.
Her volunteer work for nonprofit boards demonstrates her commitment to the county at large. Her term as elected official on the Mount Vernon City Council will serve her well as a county commissioner as we move forward to solve our housing crisis and get the economy going again.
I believe Mary understands the important role cities and towns across the county have in preventing sprawl and the loss of farmland in our beautiful valley. This is so important to our Skagit County lifestyle and our economy.
Mary will work toward a more accessible Skagit County government. She is committed to open work sessions and greater transparency. These policies can lead to decisions that are made, not for us, but with us.
I look forward to Mary winning the election and joining the Skagit County board of commissioners. She is someone we can trust. Please join me in voting for Mary Hudson.
Jim Anderson
Burlington
