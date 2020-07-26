Vote for Mary Hudson, Skagit County Commissioner, District 2.
Now serving her second term as a Mount Vernon City Council person, Mary Hudson is constantly searching for answers to the tough questions. She sincerely cares about her community as evidenced by her involvement through the years with the Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation, Immaculate Conception Regional School, Skagitonians to Preserve Farmland, the Skagit County Farm Bureau and the Seattle Children’s Burkland Johnson Guild, to name a few.
You only need to sit in on a City Council meeting once to notice that Mary does her research, then brings her ideas and suggestions for solutions to the table for the consideration of all concerned. Mary is looking to bridge the communication gap between Skagit County and Mount Vernon, the largest city in the county, which has waned through the years.
Skagit County deserves new insight and new ideas to preserve the strong agricultural community while, at the same time, opening new doors to assist in handling homelessness and a shortage of affordable housing and considering major environmental concerns.
Mary cares. She is the right choice for Skagit County commissioner.
Susan Riedel
Mount Vernon
