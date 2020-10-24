Mary Hudson, candidate for county commissioner, has been an employee of Wells Nursery for 28 years; we know her very well. She began her career working as assistant to the president and is now general manager of both the wholesale and retail divisions. She is a loyal friend and trusted employee.
Mary is an excellent administrator, working well with both staff and crew. She has also built good relationships with our customers.
Mary tackles issues through study to find the right solutions. Mary is a hard worker with powerful integrity. She cares about the future of all Skagitonians and will be an excellent leader. When you mark your ballot for county commissioner, you can’t go wrong by choosing Mary Hudson.
Susan Wells Hall
Mount Vernon
