Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
I am writing in support of Mahlon Hull for Port of Skagit County commissioner.
If you met Mahlon while he was volunteering at a local food bank, making a hospital visit or washing his hangar at Skagit Regional Airport, he probably wouldn't mention that as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force he flew support missions in Desert Storm and later was one of two pilots to fly equipment and supplies into New York City for the first responder teams on the day of 9/11.
He has a strong history of serving others and his ability to do so is of the very highest level.
As a retired Air Force officer and Boeing engineer, his broad range of knowledge and experience make him exceptionally well qualified for District 3 port commissioner.
I urge you to consider Mahlon for this position. Thank you.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.