Mahlon Hull is the multifaceted candidate for Port of Skagit Commissioner.
Raised in Skagit County and coming from agricultural beginnings, his career as an Air Force pilot and Boeing engineer addresses many other aspects of the port.
Being engaged in ownership, he is versed in the needs of boat owners in our marina and the projected growth of our airport. His employment as a Boeing engineer gives an understanding of the importance to employ technology and industry in our county as a part of job creation.
Furthermore, his signature finalized the safety of electrical components in Boeing aircraft. Emergency missions into 9-11 and hurricanes Katrina and Andrew speak of responsibility and an understanding of emergency and safety measures.
He is an out-of-the-box thinker and the fiscal conservative needed for the operation of the Port of Skagit. Vote Mahlon Hull, Skagit Port commissioner.
Tina Champeaux
Sedro-Woolley
