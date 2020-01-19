The essayist Michel Eyquem de Montaigne, in the mid 16th century, was deeply influenced by his friend and fellow barrister in Bordeaux, Etienne de La Boetie’s manuscript, Voluntary Servitude, which questioned the long history of masses of citizens being dominated by tyrants or dictators, who pledged allegiance in spite of a tyrant’s corruption, cruelty and falsehoods. (Sarah Bakewell, The Essays of Montaigne).
The 1550 manuscript reads as if written yesterday. Le Boetie believed this blind devotion was based on a kind of falling in love with powerful leaders, representing a kind of hypnosis.
Watching “the base” at any of Trump’s rallies is much like watching a multitude in a state of hysteria: the wild cheers as Trump scathingly derides any who oppose him, mocking those whom he perceives as weak. His base embraces and applauds his crude commentary, shares in the dark laughter of insults, accepts his false claims, even in spite of all contrary evidence.
Le Boetie believed the only possible awakening from “The bewitchment of a whole society and the drama of submission and domination” (ibid.) was education. He believed that if those who blindly believed and followed would read history, read biography, they would comprehend the pattern of domination and submission repeating itself. Only then can a society awaken.
If our Republican senators refuse to allow witnesses in the impeachment trial, seek only a quick trial and acquittal, then lies, denials, vicious personal attacks, are all accepted and the hysteria of the base will scream in triumph. It means that the domination and submission of the many to the current form of tyrant will have succeeded.
Le Boetie believed that if supporters left the tyrant, ceased to believe or follow him, justice would return.
May it be so.
Christine Wardenburg-Skinner
Edison
