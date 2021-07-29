I see more letters to the editor complaining about the Fourth of July fireworks, and all the reasons they should be outlawed.
I phoned in a complaint the evening of July 2 when loud blasts went off near me east of downtown Mount Vernon, but an offender is hard to track down after the fact.
Although I hear many complaints about the dangers and noise, I have not heard any practical solutions to this annual annoyance.
I would like to offer one.
Why not get the tribes involved and have an official county-sanctioned "blow out" celebration on the Fourth, either on the reservation or at the fairgrounds or a city park.
Everyone could bring a picnic, their families and their fireworks to shoot off safely in a controlled and safe place. This could involve local musicians and food vendors.
People might be more inclined to refrain from setting off their fireworks at their homes if they know they have a legal, fun place to celebrate the holiday safely with the community.
Peter Goldfarb
Mount Vernon
