Would a majority of Americans support the idea of using our military to protect our democracy? I think they have in the past and would in the future. So why not call out the National Guard and/or active military personnel to staff polling places in the upcoming presidential election. Replace the dedicated volunteers (mostly elderly and more vulnerable to COVID) with a younger and healthier workforce to ensure that an adequate amount of polling places remain open for the election. I am sensing a Biden landslide in November, but anything short of that and Trump will most likely try to challenge the results. Either way it is important that Americans are able to freely exercise this most basic right.
The second idea is not mine, but something I heard from a professor on PBS recently when discussing the issue of policing the police. Many police misconduct cases result in huge damage awards for victims and/or their families, and these awards are paid with taxpayer dollars. What if individual police departments were fiscally liable for civil damages as a result of police misconduct? In this case, police departments would be required to buy insurance similar to medical malpractice insurance like hospitals do or similar to businesses with industrial insurance. Police departments would then be highly motivated to provide needed training and also weed out those who would cause their rates to continually rise with each incident. Officer Chauven in Minneapolis had something like 17 misconduct complaints on his record prior to his murder of George Floyd. If a system like this were in place, he would have been let go years ago.
Jim Halpin
Bow
