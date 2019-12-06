The reek of corruption is everywhere. No, not the concocted Biden corruption in Ukraine, but the genuine corruption that penetrates every corner of the Trump administration.
Since he took office, Trump’s properties have profited nearly $20 million in direct defiance of the Constitution’s prohibitions against such self-dealing (opensecrets.org). In addition to his own and White House officials’ visits to Trump properties at taxpayer expense, foreign officials have brought the total visits to almost 6,500. Trump has also used his position to promote his properties nearly 300 times (citizensforethics.org).
No wonder he says the emoluments clauses of the Constitution are “phony” (cnbc.com).
But the money is only one part of Trump’s and his party’s extensive corruption. Nothing is immune.
By mid-October, Trump had told nearly 13,500 lies since he took office (washingtonpost.com). In the month preceding the current impeachment inquiry, he lied more than 50 times a week (CNN). Such pervasive lying corrupts the meaning of words themselves.
In “1984,” George Orwell’s cautionary tale of a totalitarian state, war becomes peace, freedom—slavery, and, most tellingly, ignorance—strength. Without established meanings to anchor them, facts become whatever you want them to be.
We were introduced to “alternative facts” about the size of Trump’s inauguration crowd the second day of his presidency, and since then the flood of alternative facts hasn’t slowed.
July’s “Economic Report of the President” was littered with them. The claim that poverty has been defeated? No, it has not. The $2 million studio Trump said CNN built in North Carolina? They didn’t. CNN reports Trump made it up. My recent favorite: Trump just opened an Apple computer plant in Texas? No, he didn’t. (apnews.com).
Yet Republicans close their eyes and hold their noses to hide the putrefaction of this presidency — from themselves.
Ken Winkes
Conway
