It isn’t just Tim Eyman’s initiative anymore.
The Skagit Valley Herald’s headline (“Judge weighs challenge to Eyman’s car tab measure,” Feb. 8) is understandable journalistic shorthand, but this initiative now belongs to the people of Washington at least as much as to Tim Eyman.
Voters throughout the state supported $30 car tabs by large margins, the only exception being the Seattle metro area. This was to be expected, given that the existing arrangements allow Seattleites to siphon tax dollars from their neighbors.
The idea that voters were “confused” or “misled” by the initiative’s wording, as claimed by those bringing the court challenge, is simply nonsense. It was approved by numerous lawyers, including in the Attorney General’s Office. We knew what we were voting for. We wanted an end to the ever-increasing cost of vehicle registration, something we have repeatedly demanded over the years through prior successful initiatives.
We also knew that it was opposed by the establishment, the people who funded millions of dollars of negative ads. Talk about misleading.
That same establishment now intends to overturn the plain will of the people. Whether in court or the Legislature, this is becoming the norm. They like to tell us that every vote counts.
In this state, that hasn’t been true for a while.
Mark Lijek
Anacortes
