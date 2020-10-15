Imagine you’re the president of the United States.
Imagine it’s an election year.
Imagine you learn there’s a new and deadly virus loose in the world. There’s no vaccine. There’s no treatment.
Is your first and constant thought, “How do I keep this virus from hurting the 330 million people I was elected to serve?”
Or is your first, constant and only thought, “How do I keep this virus from hurting my re-election?”
Jim Airy
La Conner
