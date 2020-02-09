There are a number of “smart” people who have attempted to compare the impeachment process as analogous to a grand jury indictment followed by a trial.
OK. Please give me an example in which the district attorney prosecuting the case would be allowed to do any of the following:
1. Prosecute the individual that he/she ran against in the previous election.
2. Selectively build a jury in which one or more jurors had declared that the defendant was guilty before the jury had even been empaneled.
3. Leak grand jury testimony.
You can’t. In fact, the entire process would have been ruled invalid upon appeal. Unfortunately, the impeachment process does not allow for appeal upon conviction or acquittal. As Speaker Pelosi said, “He will always be impeached.”
We should all consider the consequences of sloppy workmanship before we build our next House.
James Bolton
Anacortes
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.