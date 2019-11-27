What a topsy-turvy world we live in when the president of the United States gets his intelligence briefings from opinion mouthpieces at Fox News instead of from the highly qualified and dedicated professionals in the United States intelligence services.
This became evident at the impeachment inquiry when Fiona Hill, the former long-time Russia expert at the National Security Council, informed everyone listening that Ukraine had nothing to do with interference in the 2016 election. She explained that the Republicans spreading this “fictional narrative” were doing the American public a great disservice.
Hill told us that Russia’s goal is to destabilize and sow doubt and confusion in people’s mind about our system of government. Russia started the hoax that Ukraine interfered in our election because it benefits them and helps undermine American support for our important ally in Europe, Ukraine. Russia interfered in our 2016 election, is working hard right now to create division in the American people and will interfere in our 2020 election. Now some elected Republicans are assisting the Russians.
Listening to the many intelligent, hardworking and dedicated people who spoke during the inquiry was a lesson in civics and a demonstration of what is most admirable about our nation. It was hard to watch the Republican questioners seemingly paying no attention to what was being said. They were not there for the facts, but to make a show of defending the administration by loudly attacking the witnesses and spouting nonsense. They did their best to turn the hearings into a circus but were unable to prevent the truth from coming to light.
My hope is that a majority of our country will come to its senses and reject the corruption and lies of the current administration and its enablers.
Judy Farrar
Mount Vernon
