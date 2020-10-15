I’d like to voice a couple of complaints not related to politics.
Small beans, relatively speaking. Number one, it is now duck hunting season, and there is one issue that always bothers me. I am not a hunter, but I have no problem with hunting; it is tradition, it is bonding, license fees help restore wetlands, and it puts food on the table.
But after the season when I go back out to those special places for dog walks or birding I see countless empty shotgun shells scattered about. These are hard plastic pieces that will last for decades in our most beautiful spots. I know hunters honor and appreciate the outdoors, and some do pick them up, but some do not. Please, you brought them with you, would you not take them back home to dispose of?
Number two, literally, are the messes left by dogs. No one likes to see them when out for a walk. Thank you to all who pick up after your dogs. But leaving those filled plastic bags by the path is not the answer. You can pretend to pick them up later, then “forget.” Or worse, fling them into the bushes. But just don’t. In addition to the original item, you are leaving more plastic to disperse in the environment. These are not little presents for someone else to take care of. They are yours.
Now we can get back to our regular political complaints.
Doug Booth
Bow
