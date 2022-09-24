On Saturday, Sept. 17, local officials and community citizens gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Mount Vernon Library Commons project. This new library and associated facilities will be a significant and positive addition to Mount Vernon and surrounding communities.
During the dedication, Mayor Jill Boudreau had to pause her comments due to the loud horn blasts from a freight train passing through the city. It was a dramatic reminder of the frequent and significant noise pollution experienced by Mount Vernon residents and businesses.
Many Washington cities have addressed the problem of train horn noise by establishing “train horn free” zones. This can be accomplished through upgrading crossings with additional safety features. While not inexpensive, the environmental improvement with reduced noise is significant.
Isn’t it time for officials from Mount Vernon and Skagit County to work together in establishing a “train horn free” zone through Mount Vernon that would address this significant issue?
This would be a positive upgrade to the livability of our community for both commercial and residential interests.
Jere LaFollette
Mount Vernon
Supporting McDermott for sheriff
I am writing in support of the candidacy of Sheriff Don McDermott. He is running for re-election, and I cannot more highly recommend him for this office. He is a man of honesty, integrity and quality character. His knowledge of law enforcement and the needs of Skagit County are unparalleled.
I have known Sheriff McDermott for approximately 40 years and have been his colleague in law enforcement for the last 26 years. He is running one of the best law enforcement agencies I have encountered in my career.
McDermott has the experience necessary to effectively operate and oversee the law enforcement needs of Skagit County. As fire commissioner for Fire District No. 3, I had the good fortune to work with McDermott and the Department of Emergency Management during the recent county flood event. He showed poise, flexibility and leadership during this extreme event.
Skagit County has a good reputation for electing and supporting great sheriffs, and this will continue with your vote for Sheriff McDermott. We need an experienced and dedicated leader for Skagit County. He has already demonstrated that he is all these things.
I respectfully request that you support Sheriff McDermott with your vote and re-elect him.
