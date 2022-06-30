...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...In central and eastern strait, west winds 15 to 25 knots.
In the Northern Inland Waters, south winds 15 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, East
Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Northern
Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The most recent New Yorker magazine tells us New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants NYPD officers to meditate before and after every shift. “You cannot hate ... if you meditate.”
He has supported Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) now practiced in over 1,000 New York public schools, “underscoring the practice of mindfulness in the classroom.”
On the Saturday after the Supreme Court overturned the federal law legalizing women’s right to abortion, instead of marching in protest I glazed two dozen ceramic pins with pro-choice slogans like “Women Stand in Solidarity,” “I am a Woman Not a Womb,” and others, “Vote Democrat, Save America.”
On Sunday, I took a leaf from Adams’ SEL playbook to meditate and practice mindfulness. I sat silently in the shade, no book, no music, watching a yellow monarch butterfly flit across my tranquil space. Yet, the Supreme Court’s recent rulings snuck into my meditative space: basically eliminating the separation of church and state by allowing public funds to support private (religious) schools; overturning the New York law requiring permits to carry guns (Justice Thomas declared officials had used too much discretion, denying gun permits to law-abiding people); and of course, turning abortion availability over to the states, half of which will not only make them illegal but persecute women who seek them.
I wondered if Clarence Thomas might have benefited from more SEL. In his concurring opinion in overthrowing Roe, he suggested, “The same rationale that the Supreme Court used to declare there was no right to abortion should also be used to overturn cases establishing rights to contraception, same-sex consensual relations and same-sex marriage.” (New York Times)
I wondered if he remembered that mixed-race marriages, such as his own, were illegal 57 years ago. I fear empathetic mindfulness is not currently present.
