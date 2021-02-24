Several recent Skagit Valley Herald editions have featured letters attacking the Skagit County Planning Commission.
The stated reason for their dissatisfaction with that body is the recent censure of one of the planning commission members, although one letter also mentioned the then planning commission’s lack of support for the ill-conceived and totally ridiculous Envision Skagit 2060 plan. Envision Skagit sought to pack residents into dense, highly controlled urban living areas, force people onto public transportation and turn the rest of the county over to hikers, bicyclists and critters. The plan was defeated in 2013 when the majority of the jurisdictions in the county refused to accept any of its recommendations.
My impression of the planning commissioners is totally at odds with the writers of the letters. Over the years, I found them to be conscientious and very professional in all deliberations. Their recommendations to the BOCC are invariably based on best available science, applicable laws and ordinances, the rights of property owners and the impact a proposal may have on the residents of this county. The planning commissioners, all volunteers, serve only as an advisory group to the BOCC and are the voice of the people of this county to our elected commissioners.
The planning commissioners are not activists. Nor should they be. Their job is to patiently and fairly weigh land-use proposals, viewing all aspects and then recommending a sensible course of action. I believe that they took the unusual step of censuring another member as an indication of their frustration with someone who has exceeded the intended role of his position, descending into one of advocacy for certain pet projects to the point of acting outside the bounds of the commission itself. That’s not acceptable.
Gary Hagland
Anacortes
