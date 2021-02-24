Re: Emergency powers in times of crisis (Opinion, Feb. 20)
Nick Murray starts with a reference to the U.S. Constitution then writes later "Perhaps you are wondering how a country built on individual liberty could fall so far from the founders' ideals?
I don't recall the word "individual" anywhere in the Constitution or in the Declaration of Independence. There seems to be a "We the People" frame of mind at the outset. We cannot have individual liberty at the expense of others’ lives, liberties or pursuits of happiness.
We wear seatbelts but we suffer lack of liberty to hurl our bodies from car crashes. We are told to wear masks, and some say not wearing a mask is a freedom of speech. Does that liberty supersede our rights to freedom (for fear of catching a deadly virus) or potentially ours lives?
To take things further, does anyone have the right to pass along lies about DNA alteration or autism dangers? Don't those actions provide a clear and present danger to society? Does excessive use of fossil fuels not do the same?
It might be out of context, but yelling "fire" seems benign now. In 1919, theaters were the only visual entertainment, very crowded and were of unsafe construction with no alarm systems, no lighted and inadequate exiting. How benign will 50 tons per person of CO2 annual generation be in 2050? Isn't that a clear and present danger? No individual person has a right to squander resources any more than our Citizens United corporations.
Murray goes on to ask "Who watches the watchman during an emergency?"
The courts is the answer, and pray that the judges are more impartial than many U.S. senators have been.
Robert Pare
Bow
