Where are the people who can no longer park on the street going to go? A new ordinance is not a solution, it’s whack-a-mole.
Saturday night, the Lincoln Theatre was full of local citizens who want to help the homeless but don’t know how. It’s time to join forces and work on solutions, both temporary and long term.
The community is looking for leadership from the county, cities, school districts and medical establishments all of which are deeply affected by this complicated problem.
Surely there is a vacant lot in Mount Vernon where homeless people can park the vehicles that are their only shelter. What are the barriers to re-establishing breakfast and lunch at Friendship House? Could downtown businesses support a portable toilet? Why can’t a trash pickup group that includes housed and homeless people be vetted and organized to pick up trash on a regular basis? We might even get to know each other and together come up with small solutions to ease ongoing problems.
We can’t just keep saying “no” and “you can’t be here” to our former neighbors who are here and will be until we take their lack of housing seriously.
We need to be led past the excuses of liability and lack of funds and myths like “they don’t want to be housed” and “they are coming from somewhere else to foul our neighborhoods.”
We need committed leadership to establish a clearinghouse where we can find out what is going on where and how to plug in. Anacortes and Bellingham have both had some success with shelter and housing. Let’s look at their models and the things other communities are doing that work and make our community an innovator in compassionate treatment of our neighbors without safety nets.
Suzanne Butler
Mount Vernon
