I just want to express my profound gratitude to Gov. Jay Inslee.
People may resent him for the measures he took to try to lower the COVID-19 death toll, but he took a thankless job and executed it with organization based on science. Our current status with COVID is especially remarkable given the fact that Washington was hit hard early, with little warning.
While governors of other states shirked their duty to preserve their political hides, relying on prayer or lies to avoid the hard choices, Inslee rolled up his sleeves and did what was necessary. Their cases and deaths rose catastrophically, while ours remained manageable.
When I hear Skagitonians complain about the governor, I think perhaps they are forgetting that when the Skagit River I-5 bridge collapsed, he came numerous times and made sure that bridge was finished way before schedule.
All Skagit residents owe him a debt of gratitude for that, as well. He has been a remarkable governor.
Douglas Mills
Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.