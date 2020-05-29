I read with dismay your front-page article about our mayor, Steve Sexton.
Seems he was irritated at Gov. Jay Inslee's nerve to suggest that this latest crisis is a good time to start thinking ahead on all fronts.
Sexton admitted that he doesn't have all the answers and doesn't envy our governor's position and yet, instead helping to make things better, all he can do is criticize someone who is trying to solve the problems?
As the Bob Dylan song goes, "The times, they are a changin'."
We all had better heed these timely words.
I'm thankful that our governor has, and I don't believe the comments had anything to do with politics. He just knows change is imperative, so get out of the way if you can't lend a hand.
Lynn Walenda
Burlington
