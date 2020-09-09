In January of 1945 before the end of the second World War, my father’s ship in the Pacific was hit by a kamikaze.
He survived to come home to my mother and me, who were waiting while he was proudly fighting for our freedoms as a U.S. Navy officer.
To label my father as a sucker and his Navy buddies who did not come home as losers is the most insulting, disgusting and unforgivable statement I can imagine. For anyone to say such things is unforgivable. For any politician to say them foretells the end of America. If our leader does not respect our historic military sacrifice, I fear what will come next.
Trump’s recorded negative remarks about all the citizens who have served to protect the United States over the decades tell us who he is. He can deny all he wants. His attitude has been made clear for years.
A man who possesses no empathy or understanding is the biggest loser of all.
Marianne Burr
Coupeville
