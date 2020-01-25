The Sedro-Woolley School District is asking for $2.5 million per year for six years. These funds will help with many different needs in all of our schools.

We have boilers in the high school that desperately need to be replaced. They were installed in 1952 and are about 40% efficient. We have gym and main building roofs that have exceeded their life span. We also have many buildings that need siding, ADA upgrades and parking lot repairs.

These items are not always recognized; we take it for granted that lights and heat will always be on and the buildings don’t leak.

We are investing in kids: the future doctors, lawyers, plumbers, welders, carpenters, accountants, electricians or teachers for the next generation.

Please join me in voting yes on Proposition 1.

Chet Griffith

Sedro-Woolley

