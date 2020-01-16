No one likes paying taxes. However, public education is our government’s greatest value.
Any child who lives in the Sedro-Woolley School District has the opportunity to attend great schools and use what they learn as a stepping stone to a productive life. All of us benefit when children are well educated.
Educated people usually live a good, productive life, which benefits all of us as they become fellow taxpayers rather than tax burdens. I see school taxes as an investment in the future of our country.
I believe we should give children the best possible chance for a good education. A solid building gives our amazing teachers an opportunity to do that. Please join me in supporting our schools and our community. Vote yes on Proposition 1.
Jada Trammell
Sedro-Woolley
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.