No one likes paying taxes. However, public education is our government’s greatest value. 

Any child who lives in the Sedro-Woolley School District has the opportunity to attend great schools and use what they learn as a stepping stone to a productive life. All of us benefit when children are well educated.

Educated people usually live a good, productive life, which benefits all of us as they become fellow taxpayers rather than tax burdens. I see school taxes as an investment in the future of our country.

I believe we should give children the best possible chance for a good education. A solid building gives our amazing teachers an opportunity to do that. Please join me in supporting our schools and our community. Vote yes on Proposition 1.

Jada Trammell

Sedro-Woolley

