I write today in support of the Sedro-Woolley school capital levy. My sisters and I are second-generation Sedro-Woolley graduates, joining our father and his siblings. Also, I’m proud to have a first-grader at Clear Lake and another child ready to start preschool in the fall.
As a parent sending his boys to school, I certainly have a vested interest in seeing my children and their classmates in healthy, well-maintained schools. However, even if I did not have children, I know I would be remiss to not consider the benefit we all, as a community, receive from having well-educated young people entering the work force.
When we contact a contractor, a member of a trade, a professional, or send the next generation to school, we want to know that the people we contact are equipped to handle the job. That starts in school. A child in a clean environment has much more focus than one distracted by a leaky, musty classroom.
The communities that Sedro-Woolley Schools serve are some of the best around. Many of my friends have stayed or returned to our communities to raise our own kids. I have every belief that the future of our communities are in our classrooms right now. Let’s do right by them. Give them the facilities they deserve. Vote yes on Proposition One.
Geoffrey McCann
Sedro-Woolley
