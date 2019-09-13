What is “Constitution Day?”
When is “Constitution Day?”
“Constitution Day” is on few calendars, and it commemorates the date our founders signed off on the proposed U.S. Constitution, in Independence Hall, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Sept. 17, 1787. Further, it is not honored in many public schools, nor honored by most media.
The U.S. Constitution was ratified in 1788, and it became the supreme law of the U.S. in 1789; i.e., it displaced the Articles of Confederation, which proved unworkable: Shall not go into the whys/wherefores, for that’s a history lesson. However, Edmund Morgan, “The Birth of the Republic 1763-89,” Third Edition, 1992, is suggested reading for parents/grandparents who wish to refresh their memories regarding our history, i.e. the reason for Constitution Day; and for students who have yet to learn of our founding and the reasons for the Constitution.
The U.S. Constitution federalized the 13 nation-states and created our constitutional republic.
Point: The U.S. Constitution did not exist on July 4, 1776 (Independence Day), but was written some 11 years later, and was not law until some 13 years after.
Yes, George Washington was the first president of the United States, under the Constitution.
Happy Birthday, U.S. Constitution.
Roger E. Pederson
Mount Vernon
