Regarding the article “Biden administration urges judge to block Texas abortion law,” Oct. 3.
The unborn have no voice, no say, no vote. Biden and the Democrats wish to terminate their lives by an even greater measure, along with condemning those that wish to curb or end this stain on humanity. If a woman carrying a child is tragically killed, it’s counted in some states as two deaths, yet liberals deny it’s a life at all, even to the time of conception. They are not just a choice; each is one of God’s special creations.
If Biden and Nancy Pelosi claim to be staunch Catholics, how can they be a part of this carnage and demand its enforcement? Is life sacred or not? How can they in good conscience condemn the actions of Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas for wanting to save life? Another display of their blatant hypocrisy. I’m very proud of Abbott. We need more officials with a backbone.
How can one claim to be a Christian, one seeking to honor God, or a conservative while endorsing outright murder? That is exactly what it is. America and its leadership will be held accountable for each of those precious lives.
It’s interesting though, the Biden administration is forcibly insisting that some have the right to choose and to be able to make up their own minds about such things, yet they’re fighting tooth and nail in order to prevent others from making their own decisions about another controversial matter regarding their body. Why is that? Liberal double standards again? You can say one thing: They’re great at dividing this country — intentionally.
