It is possible this country may be reaching a turning point against countless falsehoods spoken and chaos engendered by our current president.
The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis by a police officer, three others standing silently by, the early inaction of arrest and the resulting riots, reveal the deepest levels of prevailing racism in the U.S.
Indeed, across all fronts of U.S. domestic and foreign policy, tensions, threats and pandemonium escalate. Albert Camus, the French philosopher and novelist, believed “the conflict between unity and clarity on the one hand and the world’s irrationality, disunity and fragmentation on the other, describe, ‘a sickness of the spirit.'” (The Thought and Art of Albert Camus, Thomas Hanna.)
Camus believed we cannot come to terms with this absurd conflict until we confront it. At least Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey is beginning to, a possible turning of the tide of years of a blind acceptance of this president’s lies, labeled as free speech. In “Darkness at Noon,” Arthur Koestler’s tense, novelistic probe into Joseph Stalin’s coalescing of power in the 1940s, his character Rubashov declares, “No. 1 (Stalin) was no accidental phenomenon, but the embodiment of a certain human characteristic — namely that of an absolute belief in the infallibility of one’s own conviction, from which he drew strength for his complete unscrupulousness … No. 1 held all the threads in his hand, and made the party bureaucracy his accomplice, who would stand or fall with him.”
We can no longer be resigned to falsehoods and silence; we need no longer live in the arena of absurdity. The fall of this president will not come by destroying the problem itself. It will only come by a revolt at the ballot box, with untold numbers of mail-in ballots.
Christine Wardenburg-Skinner
Edison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.