After having no legislative achievements to speak of, and no credible candidate to win against Trump in 2020, Democrats are in a pathological drama of desperation. Their “latest” impeachment attack against the president is just a blatant misrepresentation of facts regarding a secure phone call with new Ukrainian President Zelensky.
At issue here is why the delayed allocation of foreign aid to Ukraine occurred. However, the delay wasn’t even known until after the July 25 phone call between the two presidents. And the “favor” Trump spoke of was well within his authority to seek information regarding potential corruption by any nation before releasing any financial aid.
Knowing Ukraine had meddled in our 2016 election, the president was duty-bound to question the new leader of his integrity and lay down terms regarding any future financial assistance.
Regarding the issue of Vice President Biden’s clear case of extortion, the president had a responsibility to request that foreign country to investigate. Based on articles (15 USC 78dd-1), (18 USC 1951) and (18 USC 201b) of our Constitution, the actual “quid pro quo” involving “collusion, coercion and extortion” was on the part of Biden, not Trump.
This is all political theater and an attempt at impeaching Trump before the 2020 election. Speculation and calculated leaks, a choreographed whistleblower, a disgruntled former ambassador and those interviewed in hearings thus far, have offered only hearsay and conjecture in their testimony. Neither meets the standard by which to charge this president of high crimes and misdemeanors.
All this scandal fatigue and attempts to discredit our president goes against the very fabric of who we are as Americans. It’s time for our leaders to get back to work. Enough.
Linda Wales
Mount Vernon
