We all go to the movies at one time or another. We root for the heroes, hiss at the villains. Unless you're going to see a Scorsese movie, and then … all bets are off. That's "cinema."
But it's not the only reason I go to the movies. I go to have fun. I've enjoyed the superhero movie trend these past years, having grown up with DC and Marvel comics. At the end of those movies, there's one thing you always know … you may pay a heavy price, but good triumphs over evil.
We're taught that at church, too. Light wins out over darkness (though the darkness is so much more … interesting, sometimes). Same is true in the graphic novels. "The Joker" is terrifying because we see some of ourselves in him, that willingness to "watch the world burn." Or Thanos and his belief that scarcity and want can be fixed if we just have fewer people using those resources. Nobody in his right mind thinks, "Well, I'm sure the Joker is kind to animals" or that "Thanos means well; he's just confused."
No. Nobody's confused.
Kim Jong Un murders relatives, starves his people and enjoys the company of Dennis Rodman. Vladimir Putin routinely kills off his political rivals, conducts covert ops to subvert elections, likes to go shirtless because he's a man's man. Recep Tayyip Erdogan opposes free speech, has ordered troops to attack his Kurdish neighbors, and not surprisingly has one of Trump's Towers of Babel.
Last but not least, we have Donald Trump, a craven, possibly mentally ill narcissist with an obsession regarding anyone who disagrees with him, wiping the cheesy poof dust off his face with the Constitution of the United States.
No. Nobody's confused. We know who the villains are. We know what they are.
Most of us, anyway.
Kenneth Field
Burlington
