Let's not “white”-wash American history. Part of any true healing process is acknowledging your wrongs.
The people who rail against teaching critical race theory act as if there were no Native Americans here when the Europeans came, and as if slavery was a wonderful opportunity for the Africans brought to America as slaves.
They want to deny the American holocaust that nearly wiped out the Native American population.
The European settlers not only waged wars, but used biological warfare in the form of diseases that were purposely introduced into Native American communities. The U.S. government broke every treaty they signed with the various Native tribes.
The Black experience in America was just as bad.
Slavery was a degrading and demoralizing experience before the Civil War. Then after the end of Reconstruction in 1877, it made a virulent comeback in the form of Jim Crow laws and KKK terrorism.
The Plessy v. Ferguson 1896 Supreme Court decision upheld racial segregation under the “separate but equal” doctrine, which according to history was only separate and never equal.
Some want to whitewash the role white Americans had in the history of America.
Our only hope in uniting our population comes through people waking to the truth of America as experienced by nonwhite people.
Teach history to prevent people from repeating the mistakes of the past, to change racist attitudes through knowing what those attitudes are and the history behind them.
Hiding from critical race theory will not heal the racial divide in America that has only gotten worse since ex-President Trump’s embrace of white nationalism.
Are people against teaching CRT because it already makes them feel guilty?
Megan Taylor
Anacortes
