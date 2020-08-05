Re: “Efforts to call attention to canine contamination” (News, July 29).
It is a shame that of all our problems regarding COVID-19 and Donald Trump that I want to write about dog poop. However, life must go on.
I am very lucky to live next to one of Mount Vernon’s bike/hiking trails.
I walk my dog two times a day, seven days a week on this trail. I always bring my own poop cleaning supplies.
Unfortunately, some folks use the city supplied poop bags which are available on each end of the trail.
While I applaud them for wanting to pick up their dog’s poop, what I can’t understand is why some of these people will not discard the poop bags properly.
They leave the used bags at the end of the trail or throw them in the bushes.
Consequently, dog poop that would degrade in the environment in a week is now entombed in a plastic bag for months.
Of course they expect that the poop fairy (i.e. the city parks department) will come and pick up their mess. Unfortunately, that does not happen and the bags stay there for months.
I suggest that the city not supply the poop bags unless they also supply a trash can next to the bags for their proper disposal.
The trash can would also allow people to discard other trash they find on the trail. Please help keep our lovely trails clean.
Jack Uren
Mount Vernon
