I just don’t get the recent assertions that the “left” despises America; that Tammy Duckworth, who lost both legs fighting in Iraq and went on to become a four-time senator, despises America.
Oddly, I see only one party that advocates violence against citizens exercising First Amendment rights in peaceful protests; that raises assault rifles and death threats to any criticism; that systemically attempts to deny citizens their right to vote; that denies facts, expertise and science in favor of wishful thinking that is rapidly destroying our planet; that sees conspiracies everywhere; that refuses to address coddling of foreign dictators or their digital and physical attacks on our democracy; that favors unimaginable economic disparity in the name of “freedom;” that thinks wearing health masks is an attack on constitutional rights; that enables a corrupt, hate-filled, self-aggrandizing, draft-dodging, misogynist, mentally ill bigot who disgraces the office he holds every single day and endangers us all.
Now, if there is a party that despises America, it’s not the party on the left.
John Hurd
Burlington
