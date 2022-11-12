I am appalled at the division in our country.
As Americans, we all have the right to our own opinions. In my opinion, the division became horrific when Trump became president. He worships money, yet he calls himself a Christian.
Joe Biden is very compassionate and very caring about his fellow Americans. It disturbs me that Biden gets so much criticism when he won fair and square.
We need people in the White House that care about other humans. We should all be treated equally, no matter what race we are.
As a mother, grandmother and teacher, our country needs to show more kindness, and more concern for our environment and our planet.
Our mother Earth has been polluted and desecrated for many years. It is up to us to create changes and make our country a better place for the children.
It saddens me deeply that our government thinks it has the right to not allow abortions.
As a female, it is our right to determine what we do with our bodies. Women should be able to choose an abortion or not. A man should have no control over what is appropriate for a female.
If women ruled the world, there would be less violence, and perhaps the gun laws would be more radical.
Every time I hear about a school shooting, it breaks my heart. How is it feasible that a young kid can have access to a gun?
As a country, we need to wake up to climate change and help create a cleaner environment for our children and grandchildren. Guns should not be accessible to younger folks.
I have always been proud to be an American, but now I am more embarrassed of what our country is doing. We need to take better care of our environment, and be more respectful of each other.
Mary Ann Dupree
Bow
