I can’t remember when I learned there is no Santa Claus.
There’s a picture somewhere of the little boy I was, sitting in that jolly fellow’s lap. I’m guessing I had just told him what I wanted for Christmas, that I’d been a good boy, and he’d assured me I could count on him. I sure looked happy.
Maybe I began to doubt the Santa story when he gave me a present that looked suspiciously like something I’d seen in my father’s store, or maybe that present’s wrapping paper had the same too obvious origin.
Whatever prompted it or whenever it came, I don’t think the moment was accompanied by any trauma of shattered belief. For me, it was apparently time for Santa to go the way of the tooth fairy.
Looking back on it now, that seems a good way to divide my life. There was that Believed Santa part (B.S.) and the many years since. Painful or not, shedding Santa was an essential stage in growing up.
That’s why I don’t understand the adults who still believe things that are manifestly untrue: the Q-Anon adherents who believe a deceased John Kennedy Jr. will restore Trump to the presidency (independent.co.uk); the 60% of Republicans who still believe the 2020 election was rigged (nbcnews.com); and the nearly same percentage who think the Jan 6 Capitol riot was an exercise in patriotism (mediaite.com).
Now Republicans, who narrowly won a House majority after promising to do something about inflation, crime and immigration, have prioritized an investigation of Hunter Biden’s laptop (washingtonpost.com).
They apparently think Hunter Biden’s laptop contains instructions for controlling inflation, diminishing crime, and modernizing our dysfunctional immigration policies.
But if they believe that, House Republicans are still stuck at the B.S. (Believes Santa) stage of development.
