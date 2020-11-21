I vividly remember Nov. 8, 2016, when the world was stunned to learn that Donald Trump had a sufficient number of Electoral College votes to become the 45th president … my president. While clearly not the winner of the popular vote, he won the election fair and square.
Although I was tremendously disappointed in my country for choosing such a callous individual to lead us, I went to a local church to pray, with tears in my eyes, that he would lead us forward.
Clearly, he did not.
Regardless, the 2020 election is over, and except for those who delude themselves with unproven hallucinations of conspiracy, dark tricks or some other legerdemain, our next leader will be Joe Biden, with Kamala Harris by his side. The numbers also clearly show that Loren Culp will not become our next governor. As such, it’s time we see the removal of those signs urging us to vote for Trump and/or Culp.
I walked the streets for George McGovern in 1972, Jimmy Carter in 1980 and Al Gore in 2000. I know the pain when one’s candidate doesn’t rise to the top. I know the emptiness in one’s gut when, after the election, you’re convinced our fellow citizens made a huge mistake.
But I also know it’s time to move on. Biden won, Trump lost. Culp lost, Inslee won. Please, take down the campaign signs, which look like sad pleas for alternate history.
It embarrasses your candidates to continue to promulgate fantasies. It embarrasses our country when you opt to disbelieve the facts. And, sadly, it humiliates you for clinging to an alternate reality that simply does not exist.
Regroup. Fight another day. And believe in "we, the people," which is the hallmark of this great country we call America.
David Johnson
Mount Vernon
