I am a K-8 teacher. After a lockdown barricade drill last week, I had a student ask if our doors and windows were bulletproof.
The news of school shootings is super scary, scarier than an earthquake. Teachers cannot defend themselves with guns in the classroom.
Teachers and children should be protected from gun violence. Sadly, assault weapons and ammunition are not currently outlawed in America.
All doors in K-12 public schools should be secured with card locks.
All windows and doors in K-12 public schools should be bulletproof.
All K-12 schools should have security screeners as staff and students enter the school. Americans know and have experienced this at airports without hassles.
What more, what else can we do?
America can fund all schools for safety. Not just some public schools.
The NRA can fund it all, not just some schools.
If America and the NRA want to continue supporting the sale and profit of assault weapons and ammunition that violently destroy and kill babies and other civilians in a “democratic” country, they can pay for, participate and facilitate protecting all K-12 school children and staff.
As a U.S. citizen, parent, grandparent and teacher I have seen photos of horrified elementary children running grief-stricken from the attack on Robb Elementary School and many other school shootings.
I read about and hear parents in shock and dismay talk about their children injured or tragically murdered.
These innocent families are trying to bear grief from the violent death of their loved ones.
Isn’t this enough factual, visual and emotional evidence for politicians and voters to finally do something? Is this radical, or more importantly, necessary to do something now?
Twenty-one more innocent and precious lives have been taken by assault weapon and ammunition abuse and violence.
