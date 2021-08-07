I am curious as to what the word “patriotism” means in our great country.
I thought, but question it now, that patriotism had a real connection to service to country, paying your taxes, abiding by the law, and respecting the institutions that our country was founded on.
Today, looking at the last few years and months, it seems to me many have thrown all that out to embrace a “Jim Jones” character.
Many have basically flushed our country down the sewer. It is baffling, scary and unbelievable that we would give this up for that.
We really need to expect more than hugging the flag to show patriotism. Driving around with my flag in the back of your truck doesn’t make you a patriot. Service to country does.
Richard Prange
Sedro-Woolley
