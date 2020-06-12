Sadly it takes a police officer’s knee on the neck of a black man (killing him) for some people to now understand every peaceful taking of a knee by NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
After four years of “banishment,” he now has a chance of being hired.
The blindness of white privilege is astounding.
Mark Pearson
Mount Vernon
