What an amazing and chilling opportunity the Jan. 6 committee has given us to learn about the level of insanity and chaos inside the Oval Office.
Without the intervention of the Secret Service, the sitting president could have led an armed mob down to the Capitol to overturn the election.
A chilling thought is, given Donald's state of mind, would he really have let them hang Vice President Mike Pence? Was he willing to kill in order to stop the transfer of power?
Psychologist Mary Trump, in her book about the Trump family, says that Donald's father was strict and aloof and essentially abandoned him at age 12. She labeled Donald's good ol' dad as a high functioning sociopath.
Donald meets all the criteria listed in the official Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders as having a histrionic personality disorder (301.50).
Here are some listed criteria:
• Constantly seeks or demands approval and praise.
• Creates drama in order to remain the center of attention.
• Unwilling to accept responsibility by blaming others.
• Demands loyalty and thinks people are closer than they really are.
• Displays rapidly shifting and shallow expressions of emotions. Lacks genuine empathy.
• Has a style of speech that is excessively expressive but lacks details.
• Is self-centered, actions being directed toward obtaining immediate satisfaction, and has no tolerance for delays of gratification. (tantrums)
• Wants to hurt those that are perceived to be disloyal.
History will validate how Trump's delusions of grandeur have damaged our country and threatened our democracy. Beware of false empathy as sociopaths can be quite charming.
