I have worked on the Sedro-Woolley School Board alongside Christina Jepperson for the last four years. In her search for solutions to students’ issues, the energy she generates is amazing. Her driving force is her own children and other children in the district. She carries this energy forward in her job as a board member and as a nurse practitioner.
She was a driving force behind the upcoming student health center at SWHS, which I also endorsed. The school chose Peace Health as partners because they are like-minded in approach. The school-based clinic will serve those students who have the approval of their parents to be seen.
Christina has done a fine job as board president. She is an excellent listener and a problem solver.
We have the immediate task of deciding on a levy or bond to present to our citizens. Needs are obvious for helped the Citizens Committee, which has been meeting at least monthly for the last year (and two previous years), seeking community input and grappling with their recommendations.
Our quest for excellence shows in the accomplishments, the college scholarships and trade schools that the students are achieving.
Christina is the best choice.
Gary Johnson
Big Lake
