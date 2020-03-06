Jetty fishway too shallow for salmon
The jetty fishway that was built at McGlynn-Goat Island was built too shallow for passage of salmon fry on any tide less than 4 feet.
Washington law has been ignored by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during construction. RCW 75.20.060 states, among other things, that every obstruction across or in any stream shall be provided with a durable and efficient ﬁshway (which shall be maintained in a practical and effective condition) it shall be kept open, unobstructed and supplied with sufficient quantity of water to freely admit passage of ﬁsh through the same.
Every owner, manager, agent or person in charge of such an obstruction, who fails to comply with the provisions of this section is guilty of a gross misdemeanor.
The director of Washington State Fisheries bears the burden of enforcement of this, and the Army Corps is responsible to ﬁx it.
Like the La Conner marina, which has to be dredged every few years to keep it open for pleasure boats, the same might be required for the ﬁshway with a narrow channel north of it for 100 yards or so and south of it upstream to Bald Island.
RCW 75.20.090 says if a ﬁshway is impractical, ﬁsh hatcheries may be provided in lieu. That’s the reason the Marblemount hatchery was built, but if a large percentage of its production is lost on the other end due to an inadequate ﬁshway, it’s time somebody goes back to the drawing board.
I watched the release of 400,000 king salmon fry from the Marblemount hatchery last year, all about 4 inches long with their adipose ﬁn clipped to mark them as hatchery-raised salmon, and wondered what percentage would go through the ﬁshway to their usual channels for time to grow and adjust in Telegraph Slough and north of La Conner.
How many would arrive at the ﬁshway when the tide was below 4 feet and be washed into Skagit Bay and Deception Pass to feed the cod ﬁsh?
Denny Sather
Mount Vernon
