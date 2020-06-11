Has anyone seen the jobs report?
Well if you have not, it is another sign of a booming economy no one can call Obama's.
President Trump has done this despite being harassed with repeated investigations and a virus that China lied about and many around the world died. What an amazing job he has done.
It's like a tale of two cities where in one you see hate and division. You leave and along the way you see pride for our country and unity in another. Many want you to believe however that it is mostly hate and there will be no unity until we see change.
My thought would be: If it isn't broke why fix it, right?
A sign of America coming awake is quite evident. We will only continue to prosper under strong leadership.
If you like what is happening and want to see more prosperity make that choice at the ballot box. Which, by the way, will not be by mail.
This virus is interesting when you see us shut in our homes and we see protests in the streets.
What happened to social distancing and protecting ourselves? Am I missing something, or is this hypocrisy at its best?
Won't it be great America with four more years under a president who will continue to make America stronger and take back from China and other countries what we have lost under past administrations?
America is being blessed and we should show our faith in God for this blessing he is giving us.
Dave Barber
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.