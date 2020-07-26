A good leader is one who is knowledgeable, compassionate and lives what they say.
I will vote for Claus Joens for House in the 39th District. He has devoted his life to teaching in our schools, volunteering to help others and working to be a contributor for the greater good of our community.
His message is one of care for others in terms of health care, housing and equality. He is the change that we need. Join me as I cast my vote for Claus Joens.
Linden Jordan
Marblemount
