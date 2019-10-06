Mayor Julia Johnson was raised in Sedro-Woolley with a lifelong commitment to the cherished qualities of loyalty, fairness, personal and civic responsibility. She has demonstrated her ability to listen with respect, to problem-solve and collaborate. We see visible improvements already in place, and with the council, she has a plan consistent with robust, healthy economic growth.
She knows firsthand the challenges Woolley faced in the decades that saw declining job opportunities. Today the downtown area has a growing array of family-friendly businesses. Housing has increased and will continue.
Julia works in harmony with city departments, is instrumental in the completion of the new library and has earned the respect of leaders in Skagit County and Olympia. She is courageous, competent, confident and willing to learn.
Over 50,000 people live in unincorporated Skagit County — an economic and cultural support for our cities. We are dependent on our towns to make good decisions. Johnson has the vision to see what role Sedro-Woolley has and will develop in the future — with good jobs, safe neighborhoods, strong schools and a unique personality reflecting its ties to the past and its hopes for the future.
Please retain Mayor Julia Johnson.
Tammy Reim-Ledbetter
Sedro-Woolley
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.