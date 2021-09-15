Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
Next week is our third week of school PreK-8, fall 2021. I would like to share how happy the children are. I have seen and started teaching most of the school population this week and can inform the public and families what amazing, sweet warriors these children are, PreK-8, and what a good place school is.
I will never forget our first day of school two weeks ago. I held the door open for grades 6-8 to enter their first fall day. They were skipping and bouncing along the sidewalk, smiles shone through their masks. They were impeccably dressed, and the energy and enthusiasm should have been bottled, labeled and shared nationally. This is the same observation and feeling, though a little developmentally less controlled, for grades K-5. It is time to get back to school.
This vibrant, thankful, societal experience and routine has begun again. It has begun in person, with masks, some distance and with an energy, resilience and perseverance I have not observed in my more than 20 years as a teacher. I personally look at almost all students' faces each week. I see mostly their shining eyes and wiggly bodies, ages 5-14. I truly see a readiness, thirst, willingness and an energy for learning, socializing and creating for the future and beyond.
Comparable energy and enthusiasm would be to compliment the administration and staff. We are all glad to be back for the children and our important, valued profession. Everybody is in person, with masks, in classrooms, with sanitizer, crazy schedules and class sizes, loads of work and patience ahead, followed by all the rewards that go with each day.
Please stay informed with integrity, stay healthy and safe for the sake of our children. Our children are our future.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.