Through Skagit League of Women voters civics course, I learned a lesson Trump missed.
I learned besides legislative, execution and judicial branches, there’s another layer: jurisdiction. Within their borders, local, county, state, tribal and federal governments make decisions affecting their residents.
I learned (Trump hasn’t) that responsibility for issues affecting the whole nation (such as a virus that does not respect city, state or country borders) belong at the federal level. Matters affecting our national safety, making national laws for all of us to follow and providing programs and services that benefit all Americans are the responsibility (jurisdiction) of our federal government.
Basic pandemic control should never have been left to the states. There should have been a national plan, with Trump taking control instead of passing the buck at every opportunity.
Absent national leadership, we have 225,000-plus Americans dead, exhausted health-care front liners, kids attending school via computer and economic uncertainty. And no end in sight; no national leadership.
Instead, misinformation and divisiveness spread, along with the virus, at his super-spreader campaign events.
Another lesson? We have the power, through our vote, to elect a president who won’t shirk responsibility for his jurisdiction: the nation.
Carol Sullivan
Mount Vernon
