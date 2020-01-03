I was very disappointed in the response by evangelicals to an editorial written in the Christian Today magazine. It seems those evangelicals have fooled us, at least me.

I thought they had a black and white morality, but now I see they are just like me. Reality requires that you act as though there are actually shades of grey. It is not a sin to vote for Trump, but I’ll bet it would be a sin to vote for a homosexual.

That holier-than-thou devotion to sinlessness was just a smoke screen for the real truth: They have a different point of view. And it’s based on politics, not religion.

Darryl Baker

Concrete

More from this section

Load comments