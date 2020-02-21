It is a good time to be a criminal in the U.S. — if you are male, white and know the president.
President Trump granted clemency to tax cheats, Wall Street crooks, billionaires and corrupt government officials. Meanwhile thousands of poor and working-class kids sit in jail for nonviolent drug convictions, or languish in cages on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trump, who declared himself the “chief law enforcement officer of the country,” pardoned or commuted the prison sentences of 11 people, including financier Michael Milken, who served 22 months in jail for racketeering and securities fraud charges; former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik, who was convicted on multiple counts of tax fraud and lying to the government; and Illinois’ former Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted of bribery, wire fraud and attempted extortion.
The decision to grant clemency to the several prominent white, white-collar criminals was a demonstration of how the U.S. criminal justice system can be manipulated to favor the powerful while punishing the vulnerable.
It is outrageous that the president would subvert the intent of the criminal justice system in our land.
Here is the $64,000 question: Do any of his supporters care?
Richard Austin
Mount Vernon
